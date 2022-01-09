Theni police file FIR against OPS, his son

Cyber Crime Police of Theni district have registered a case against former Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and his son and Lok Sabha MP O. P. Raveendranath Kumar for alleged offenses under Section 125 A of the Representation of People Act.

Following a complaint by Milani, a former DMK district youth wing coordinator, the court ordered the police to register a case.The complainant alleged that the accused had knowingly furnished false information regarding their immovable properties, agricultural properties, annual income, liabilities and education qualification in the affidavits filed along with the nomination papers as per Sections 33 and 33-A of RP Act.The police said they would conduct a probe into the petition. “We have registered a case today as per the court direction. Next step will follow as per the law,” an officer said and added that there were no arrests in this regard.