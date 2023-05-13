ADVERTISEMENT

Theni police detain five women under Goondas Act for selling ganja

May 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Five women, who were repeatedly found to have committed offences under the NDPS Act, were detained under the Goondas Act by Theni Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Saturday.

The five accused were detained in Madurai Central Prisons by the police.

A police press note stated that Anguthai (48), Saraswathi (57), Chandra (51), Sumitra (40) and Shanti (48) of Theni district were allegedly engaged in buying and selling narcotic substances like ganja. Many police stations in the district had registered criminal cases against them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After preliminary inquiries by the PEW Inspector Murugeswari, the five accused were detained under the Goondas Act by the authorities.

Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare said that the police had intensified their vigil against ganja sellers and stern action would be initiated. He warned that apart from seizure of the narcotics, the police would freeze the bank accounts and also confiscate the properties of the accused as per the laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US