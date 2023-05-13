May 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THENI

Five women, who were repeatedly found to have committed offences under the NDPS Act, were detained under the Goondas Act by Theni Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Saturday.

The five accused were detained in Madurai Central Prisons by the police.

A police press note stated that Anguthai (48), Saraswathi (57), Chandra (51), Sumitra (40) and Shanti (48) of Theni district were allegedly engaged in buying and selling narcotic substances like ganja. Many police stations in the district had registered criminal cases against them.

After preliminary inquiries by the PEW Inspector Murugeswari, the five accused were detained under the Goondas Act by the authorities.

Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare said that the police had intensified their vigil against ganja sellers and stern action would be initiated. He warned that apart from seizure of the narcotics, the police would freeze the bank accounts and also confiscate the properties of the accused as per the laws.