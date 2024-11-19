Theni police crack six burglary cases with the arrest of two

Theni district police have cracked six burglary cases with the formal arrest of two persons lodged in Coimbatore Central Jail and recovered 704 grams of gold.

The accused were identified as Moorthi, 29, of Madurai district and Amsarajan, 26, of Periyakulam in Theni district. “We have made total recovery of gold jewellery they stole from all the six locked houses under PC Patti Police station limits in 2023 and 2024,” Theni Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said.

He said that the modus operandi of the accused is to target locked houses. They would not leave any fingerprints and also mask their faces to hide their identity while the images are captured by closed circuit television cameras.

The accused were taken in custody on November 12 and during interrogation they spilled the beans about the hideout of the gold stolen from the houses in PC Patti, five houses in 2023 and one house in 2024. In all these five burglaries, the accused had laid hands on 704 grams of gold.

The police team along with independent witnesses took the accused to a particular place in the district and recovered the gold ingot which they had buried. “The accused had turned the gold jewellery into an ingot and buried it. All the 704 grams of gold stolen were recovered intact. All our efforts were to make 100% recovery and we succeeded in it,” the SP said.

The accused were sent back to judicial custody on Monday.

The SP said that the police had already recovered 50 sovereigns of gold from the same Moorthi early this year in connection with a similar case in Tenkarai police station limits.

The accused had been involved in over 90 burglary cases in several districts. Moorthi had purchased a spinning mill in Rajapalayam for ₹4 crore using the proceeds of the stolen properties.