Theni police book six journalists on extortion charges

Published - September 24, 2024 09:08 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Six journalists from Theni district were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, extortion and trespass by Theni police on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from a doctor practising in Theni Government Medical College, Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad directed the police to register a case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the six journalists, whose names were given as Chinnathambi, Anandan, Karthi, Alagarsami, Rajamuthu and Alagar had allegedly threatened the complainant R. Anumanthan of Thenkarai in Periakulam to part with ₹25 lakh for not printing news against him.

The accused claimed that they had statements against the doctor by some of his staff members and that to stop publishing the news, they had demanded money, the complainant stated.

Investigations by Sub-Inspector of Police Senthil Kumar showed that there was no evidence. Hence, the case was registered under BNS 189 (2), 329 (4) and 308 (2) respectively. The accused were not arrested. Further investigation is on.

