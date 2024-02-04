Theni police book marathon organisers for cheating

February 04, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THENI

Theni police registered a case against the organisers of a marathon on Sunday for allegedly cheating the participants by not sticking to the promises which they gave during the registration.

Police sources said the marathon was organised in the name of Freaks Sports Academy. While over thousands of people had registered for the competition online and showed up in Theni on Sunday morning, the sports academy had poorly organised the venue, which led to a furore among the participants.

The police said that initially the organisers promised they would distribute 250 bicycles but had brought only 100 bicycles to the event. This was questioned by the participants and many of them demanded to refund the money they had given at the time of registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the organisers did not heed their demands, the participants got into a wordy quarrel with them and sat on the road demanding refund of the amount.

Sources said the academy was run by Stephen, a DMK functionary, who had advertised the marathon about a week ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.