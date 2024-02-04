GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Theni police book marathon organisers for cheating

February 04, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THENI 

The Hindu Bureau

Theni police registered a case against the organisers of a marathon on Sunday for allegedly cheating the participants by not sticking to the promises which they gave during the registration. 

Police sources said the marathon was organised in the name of Freaks Sports Academy. While over thousands of people had registered for the competition online and showed up in Theni on Sunday morning, the sports academy had poorly organised the venue, which led to a furore among the participants.  

The police said that initially the organisers promised they would distribute 250 bicycles but had brought only 100 bicycles to the event. This was questioned by the participants and many of them demanded to refund the money they had given at the time of registration. 

As the organisers did not heed their demands, the participants got into a wordy quarrel with them and sat on the road demanding refund of the amount.

Sources said the academy was run by Stephen, a DMK functionary, who had advertised the marathon about a week ago.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.