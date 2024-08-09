Theni police arrest two ganja suppliers in Vishakapatnam

Theni police have arrested two key suspects from Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who were allegedly behind supply of ganja in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts.

According to a press release, following complaints of widespread sale of ganja in this region, the police had formed a special investigation team.

Two cases had been booked by Cumbum North and Kadamalaigundu police stations in July. The police had arrested seven persons and seized 31 kg of ganja from the accused who were sent in judicial custody.

Based on their confession, the police team led by Inspector Parthiban and SIs of Police Kathiresan and Manikandan went to Andhra Pradesh on August 3. After camping there, they succeeded in securing Manjunath Kumar and his accomplice Beta Ramana.

It was revealed that the duo was supplying ganja to Theni and its adjoining districts in Tamil Nadu. The police produced them before a court in Andhra Pradesh and with a transit warrant, they were brought to Theni.

On August 9, the two were produced before a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Madurai which remanded them in judicial custody.

The police said that the government had been taking stringent measures to curb sale of narcotic substances and in case of habitual offenders, they would be tried under tough laws.

