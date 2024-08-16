ADVERTISEMENT

Theni police arrest three in Andhra Pradesh, seize 23 kg of ganja

Published - August 16, 2024 08:39 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

In less than two months, for the third time, a special team from Theni district camped in Andhra Pradesh and secured three persons alleged to be behind the sale of ganja. With this, a total of nine persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following complaints of ganja sale in Theni district, the police formed special teams. Cases were registered in Uthamapalayam and Cumbum police stations under 29 (1) of NDPS Act and u/s (c) r/w 20 (b) II (c) among others.

Based on the confession of the accused, it came to light that the major part of the narcotics came from one or two districts in Andhra Pradesh. A senior officer said that instead of arresting the accused here and seizing the ganja, the police travelled to AP, camped for a week and even for more number of days and booked those allegedly responsible in sourcing the narcotics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “operation” succeeded as the supply chain and network had been “cut-off” now, the officer said and added that they had already arrested six persons and this time, they arrested three more accused, whose names were given as Sivakumar, 30, Malleswar Rao, 30, and Vijaya Babu, 29.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The special team led by SI of Police Kathiresan seized 23 kg of ganja and a car in which the contraband was stocked. Based on the confession of the trio, the police said that ganja was sourced from AP and moved to Theni district, from where it was again transported to cities in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

The police statement issued on Friday said that they would soon freeze the bank accounts of the accused and also attach the immovables as per the laws.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US