Theni police arrest three in Andhra Pradesh, seize 23 kg of ganja

In less than two months, for the third time, a special team from Theni district camped in Andhra Pradesh and secured three persons alleged to be behind the sale of ganja. With this, a total of nine persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Following complaints of ganja sale in Theni district, the police formed special teams. Cases were registered in Uthamapalayam and Cumbum police stations under 29 (1) of NDPS Act and u/s (c) r/w 20 (b) II (c) among others.

Based on the confession of the accused, it came to light that the major part of the narcotics came from one or two districts in Andhra Pradesh. A senior officer said that instead of arresting the accused here and seizing the ganja, the police travelled to AP, camped for a week and even for more number of days and booked those allegedly responsible in sourcing the narcotics.

The “operation” succeeded as the supply chain and network had been “cut-off” now, the officer said and added that they had already arrested six persons and this time, they arrested three more accused, whose names were given as Sivakumar, 30, Malleswar Rao, 30, and Vijaya Babu, 29.

The special team led by SI of Police Kathiresan seized 23 kg of ganja and a car in which the contraband was stocked. Based on the confession of the trio, the police said that ganja was sourced from AP and moved to Theni district, from where it was again transported to cities in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

The police statement issued on Friday said that they would soon freeze the bank accounts of the accused and also attach the immovables as per the laws.