Theni MP appears before forest officials in leopard death case

Srikrishna L 2193 THENI
November 12, 2022 18:45 IST

Responding to the second summons served on him, Lok Sabha MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar, son of former Chief Minister O, Panneerselvam, appeared before officials of the forest department here on Saturday.

On September 28, a male leopard was found dead in the farm owned by the MP and his family members located on the foothills of the Western Ghats near Periakulam. After preliminary inquiry, the forest officials arrested a worker, Alex Pandian of Ramanathapuram, and two supervisors, Rajavel and Thangavel, from the farm in this connection.

The issue took a political turn, when DMK functionaries led by district secetary Thanga Tamil Selvan submitted a petition to the forest officials in this regard and demanded a fair probe.

On their part, the officials issued summons to the MP to appear before them for investigation. When the second summons was served, he deposed before them, which went on for a little over two hours at the forest office here.

The entire investigation was videographed, he told reporters and added that he would cooperate with the officials in this regard.

He said the truth behind the death of the wild animal should come out and that he ruled out any political interference. Whenever, such deaths were reported, the forest officials would examine the owners.

