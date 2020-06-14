Theni milk producers’ union pours milk on road in protest

THENI

Milk Producers Unions in the district have expressed concern and disappointment over the lackadaisical attitude of some Aavin officials here. To show their protest, some of the milk producers poured milk on Bypass Road.

“At least 5,000 litres of milk was poured on the road,” said a policeman at the intersection. This was the second day that the milk producers staged the demonstration on Sunday, he added.

When The Hindu contacted the members of the milk producers’ union here, they said after the State government announced certain relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown, they started supplying milk to Aavin. Every day, Aavin, procured around 1 lakh litres. With COVID-19 pandemic, many milk producers suffered huge loss and the refusal to procure milk from the registered unions irked them, they said.

The members also said Aavin had reduced procurement price from ₹31 to ₹27 per litre citing COVID-19 pandemic and poor quality of milk. The milk producers maintained that it was yet another move to discourage them. They also alleged that Aavin management here gave false reasons for returning the milk procured from them.

The members said the agitation would be intensified from next week as more unions had extended support.

However, when contacted, an Aavin official, requesting anonymity, said they had a capacity to procure up to 1.20 lakh litres daily. Two days ago, there was some fault in the chilling plant and milk producers were fully aware of it. But Aavin had already procured 1.32 lakh litres. Hence, it returned about 7,000 litres. The milk producers were also informed that Aavin would compensate for the loss.

The official said they also supplied 90,000 litres of milk to Madurai Aavin and another 45,000 litres to Kancheepuram and Thiruvannamalai districts. It took three days for the tankers to return. Any delay in this routine might complicate the cycle as the chilling facility had to be enhanced at the plant here, he said.

The official said consumers in the district had commended Aavin management for its excellent coordination and network in delivering the milk packets during the curfew.

A functionary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam alleged that a prominent politician in the district and his family members who had a role in the functioning of Aavin were aware of the issues, but were not keen on solving them. “They were more interested in encouraging private players in the milk industry,” he claimed.