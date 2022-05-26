Theni land scam: HC dismisses bail petitions of official

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petitions filed by Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Mohanram, one of the accused in Theni land scam case. It is alleged that pattas were issued to private individuals for government lands.

Justice P. Velmurugan observed that within a short span of time the illegal transaction had been committed. Even without verification, the accused and other Revenue Department officials transferred government lands to the private individuals.

Whether the petitioner actively participated in the scam or not would be revealed only during the investigation. Considering that the offences were serious in nature and that the petitioner was a Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, the court was not inclined to grant him bail, the judge said and dismissed the petitions.

Mohanram was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 5. The case of the prosecution is that a vast stretch of government lands were divided into several portions and the major portions were illegally allotted to various persons. The State said the investigation in the case was still pending.