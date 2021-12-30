Theni land scam: DGP orders CB-CID probe

‘Several serving officials and private individuals named in the FIR’

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has directed the CB-CID to conduct investigation into the alleged land scam case registered by Theni district crime branch (DCB) police.

In a release, the DGP said the DCB police in Theni registered three cases against serving officials in revenue, land survey and other departments on December 23.

Based on a complaint from Sub-Collector (Periyakulam) C.A. Rishabh, the case was registered under IPC Sections 409, 465, 466, 477 A, 468, 471, 472, 109 read with 13 (2), 13 (1) (c), 13 (1) (d) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As the names of the accused figured in the FIR included serving RDO, Tahsildars, Land Surveyor, Deputy Tahsildars and other private persons, the CB-CID would conduct the probe, he said.

The preliminary probe revealed that the revenue officials had allegedly connived with private persons, including an AIADMK functionary identified as Anna Prakash, and issued pattas in their names in Ganguvarpatti, Vadaveeranaickenpatti, Thamaraikulam, among other places. The land measuring to the extent of over 180 acres belonged to the government.

The DCB probe also indicated that the private persons had benefitted, including patta, through a chain of orders issued and the CB-CID police had been entrusted with the task of investigating the case with immediate effect. While some of the accused suspended, others were working in different locations in the State.

A CB-CID officer said they would register a case and begin investigation.