Theni land scam case: HC grants bail to AIADMK functionary Anna Prakash

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to AIADMK functionary Anna Prakash, one of the main accused in the Theni land scam. It was said that revenue officials had connived with private parties to issue pattas for lands belonging to the government.

Justice K. Murali Shankar took into consideration the fact that Anna Prakash was remanded in judicial custody for more than 80 days and the other accused in the case were granted bail by the court. The pattas were issued in the names of beneficiaries in Periyakulam in Theni district and one of the beneficiaries was Anna Prakash.

However, Anna Prakash denied the allegations levelled against him and said that he was in possession and enjoyment of the land for the past 20 years. In 1997, the then government had acquired some lands belonging to him and his family members in connection with the extension of the Collectorate building.

He said that he had made a request to the authorities concerned to provide an alternative land. He claimed the request was accepted but the patta issued was not reflected in the records. The State submitted that the accused was allowed to illegally transport gravel from the land causing a loss to the government to the tune of ₹3 crore.

The judge granted bail with conditions. The petitioner was directed to stay in Tiruvannamalai and report before the police daily for 30 days and thereafter he was directed to report before the local police in Theni till further orders. The CB-CID is conducting a probe into the Theni land scam case.