Theni land scam case: HC denies advance bail to Tahsildar

‘Accused did not cooperate in the inquiry as directed by the court’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Rathnamala, a Tahsildar involved in the Theni land scam case. The State submitted that she had not cooperated in the inquiry as directed by the court earlier.

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that considering the gravity of the offence and the quantum of loss allegedly caused to the State exchequer, the court was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioner.

The Sub-Collector of Periyakulam lodged a complaint with the Theni Superintendent of Police that government poramboke lands in Thamaraikulam and Vadaveeranaickenpatti villages were transferred without proper applications and procedures.

The case of the prosecution is that government lands were transferred to individuals, mostly relatives of government officials, in online mode. The officials allowed one Anna Prakash, a licence holder, to take gravel illicitly from places other than permitted. He was also allowed to take gravel from poramboke land.

Rathnamala had given a no objection letter to the Sub-Registrar for registering the documents with respect to the properties involved in the case. Also, she had not cooperated in the inquiry, the State submitted.

The State further submitted that the investigation in the case was pending.