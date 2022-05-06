Theni land scam: Bail granted to official

AIADMK functionary has already been let out on bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a government official from Theni district who was allegedly involved in the land scam. It is alleged that pattas were issued to individuals for lands that were classified as government lands.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail to K. Sanjeev Gandhi, who was working as a Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Periyakulam. The case of the prosecution was that the lands were transferred in favour of the relatives of government officials.

The Sub-Collector of Periyakulam lodged a complaint with the Theni Superintendent of Police that government poramboke lands in Thamaraikulam and Vadaveeranaickenpatti villages were transferred without proper applications and procedures.

The petitioner said he neither conspired with the other accused nor indulged in illegal activities. The State submitted that government officials had enabled illegal transfer of government lands worth ₹700 crore.

Granting him bail, the court directed Sanjeev Gandhi to stay in Villupuram and report before Villupuram Town Police daily for 30 days and thereafter report before the Theni police till further orders.

The court took note of the fact that the co-accused in the case had already been granted bail. The court had earlier granted bail to an AIADMK functionary, Anna Prakash, who is said to be one of the main accused in the case.