Theni jeweller loses 87 sovereigns of gold in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 06, 2022 20:03 IST

A jeweller from Theni district reportedly lost 87 sovereigns of gold jewellery in Madurai city on Thursday.

Police said that Senthil Kumar (54) of Theni had a jewellery shop in Theni town. He often visited Madurai city in connection with his trade. On Thursday, he had come in his car driven by driver Rajagopal and accompanied by manager Syed, the trio, had parked the vehicle at Arasaradi and visited a restaurant for breakfast. It was said that Senthil Kumar had left the valuables in the car.

When the three returned from the restaurant, Senthil Kumar found the valuables missing. Immediately, he informed S S Colony police.

A senior officer, who visited the scene of crime, said that they have collected the images from the nearby CCTV cameras. “ We have also interrogated some suspects... Soon, we will crack the case,” he added.

The police said that some people, who knew about the valuables in the vehicle, could have committed the crime as they had escaped with the booty within a short span of time when the owner was having food at the restaurant.

