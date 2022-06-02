‘Theni is COVID-19 free’

THENI

The district has not recorded any COVID 19 cases during the last 100 days.

Collector K.V.Muralidharan said that sustained campaign and preventive measures had helped the district administration in tackling the pandemic in the last three months.

The health department officials said that 8,25,036 people had taken the first dose and 6,77,189 had got the second dose. There are 41 Primary Health Centres, six Government Hospitals and one Government Medical College Hospital where the vaccines were administered.

The booster dose was given to frontline workers on completion of the mandated 283 days, they said.

With schools reopening on June 13, students should inform the institutions about their willingness to get the vaccine so that camps could be organised on the school campuses.

With more people coming here from Kerala and Karnataka, officials said that screening and safety precautions had to be stepped.