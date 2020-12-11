Theni has become an education hub, says Panneerselvam

Theni

11 December 2020 21:00 IST

‘Bhoomi puja’ for construction of a new Veterinary College and Research Institute held

From being described as a backward district, Theni has transformed into a developed district over the last four to five years, said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Friday.

Speaking at the ‘bhoomi puja’ ceremony to mark the construction of a new Veterinary College and Research Institute on a sprawling 250 acre campus at a cost of ₹265 crore at Thappukundu near Veerapandi here, in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and others, he said that the district would soon become a hub for education in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

He said that the AIADMK government had sanctioned construction of new buildings for medical college at ₹40 crore, nursing college at ₹12 crore, engineering college at ₹54.08 crore, polytechnic college at ₹25.39 crore, arts and science college at ₹7.25 crore and law college at ₹89.01 crore.

The student community need not migrate outside the district anymore. Rather, students from other cities may look towards Theni for higher education, Mr. Panneerselvam said and added that once the Veterinary College and Research Institute starts functioning it would give a new meaning to agro-based and veterinary sciences both for entrepreneurs and for research fellows.

The officials, who were in attendance, at the ceremony said that there was no dearth for funds. Many of the buildings were progressing as per the timetable and soon, the law students can move to their own buildings, they added.

Theni MP O. P. Raveendranath Kumar, Cumbum MLA S. T. K. Jakkayan, District Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Balachandran and others participated.