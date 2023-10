October 14, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - THENI

S. Balashankar, former Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Government Rajaji Hospital, has been appointed as the Dean of the Government Medical College Hospital, Theni, on Saturday. This was disclosed in a government notification.

About two months ago, Meenakshi Sundaram, former Dean of the Government Medical College was suspended on graft charges. In his place, following which senior professor Thirunavukkarasu held the position on ad-hoc basis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.