Theni Government Hospital Dean denies bribery charges

July 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THENI

After a video allegedly showing him attempting to take a bribe from a canteen contractor went viral on social media, Theni Government Medical College and Hospital Dean A. L. Meenakshisundaram on Sunday described the footage as a morphed post aimed at tarnishing his image.

The Theni GH campus has four canteens, which cater to the public visiting the hospital and the college. Since there have been issues in operating the canteen smoothly, the contractor is seen engaged in a conversation with the dean in the video, seeking to provide drinking water facility to the canteen. The video shows him placing currency notes on the table and the dean engaged in a conversation.

When contacted, Dr. Meenakshisundaram told The Hindu that it was a morphed video and he would take legal action against those who posted it on social media.

After he assumed office as dean, he did not allow the canteen contractors to indulge in violations of any kind. When the college and hospital faced issues in getting potable water, it was found that the contractors had allegedly stolen water by installing a submersible motor.

They had also encroached upon hospital space for running the canteen and he had opposed it. The PWD authorities gave the certificate, he claimed.

Moreover, the dean said, he had directed the contractor to approach the Resident Medical Officer to sort out the issues and refused to given him appointment though he wanted to meet him on several occasions.

“If the contractor’s claim of giving bribe is to be believed, why did he not go to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police and lodge a complaint. Why did he choose to post a false video on social media,” he asked.

Since he was tough and impartial, the contractor had posted a morphed video.

He further said he had just reached Chennai after attending a conference in Andhra Pradesh and would initiate legal action against the contractor.

The contractor, who is allegedly seen giving cash to the dean in the video, was unavailable for comment.