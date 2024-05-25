GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Theni GH develops innovative technique to preserve organs, says Dean

Updated - May 25, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST - THENI

Srikrishna L 2193
Fiberglass embedded bodies displayed at Theni Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Fiberglass embedded bodies displayed at Theni Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

In a first-of-its-kind, Theni Government Medical College Hospital has developed an innovative technique that would help preserve organs for teaching medical students, said Dean S Balasankar here on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, he said the plastination technique was successfully established by Dr. Ezhilarasan at the Department of Anatomy of the hospital in 2012. The peculiar technique helped preserve organs in an eco-friendly manner.

The team led by Dr Ezhilarasan said the organs could be mounted with the help of micro fibre moulding. This enabled the students to study different parts of a human organ from all sides, as the object could be rotated 360 degrees. By embedding in the glass, the organs would last long and formalin could also be avoided through the technique.

Commending the team members, Dr. Balasankar also said the technique helped in preserving cross section organs and abnormal foetus. The organs preserved by the hospital would be maintained at a specific temperature in an exclusive area and it would be a real treasure for the students.

The Dean hailed the technique as a major milestone for the institution.

Theni Government Medical College, which was established in 2004, treated around 2,500 out-patients daily and had a bed strength of 1,200 in-patients. Besides locals, people from neighbouring Kerala also benefited through the hospital, he added.

