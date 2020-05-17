Theni GH gets three medical robots

SASTRA Deemed to be University, Thanjavur, has presented three medical robots to Theni Government Medical College Hospital in the wake of COVID-19.

At a demonstration held on Saturday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev and other senior officials, engineers from the university explained the features of the robots.

The robots would be put in to action in COVID-19 ward, where it would help prevent medical staff and others from getting in to close contact with patients.

Appreciating the efforts of SASTRA University, Mr. Panneerselvam said the State government was receiving wholehearted support from philanthropists, institutions and service organisations. After Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami’s appeal to the public for contributions, donations in many forms were pouring in.

Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Madurai Government Medical College Hospitals received similar robots from the university, which donated ₹1.25 crore to the Centre and ₹1.25 crore to the State government, an official from SASTRA said.

Earlier, at a review meeting held with officials, Mr. Panneerselvam said 815 persons returned to the district from overseas since January 1 and were screened.

On April 1, after a group of people returned from New Delhi, 23 persons tested positive. Sustained screening added up 20 more patients, who happened to be close contacts. All except one were discharged after they were found stable.

Appreciating frontline staff and officials from various departments, he said at a time when the district was inching towards green zone from orange zone, the arrival and screening of persons from Maharashtra and Koyambedu led to a rise in positive patients again.

However, the district administration’s initiative to go ahead with rapid random sampling was laudable. Out of 9,198 samples, 79 tested positive.

The government would extend all support to officials and people must extend their cooperation in fighting the biggest challenge, he added.