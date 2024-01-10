ADVERTISEMENT

Theni district SSI gets life sentence in 2023 murder case

January 10, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Jayakumar, attched to Cumbum Traffic Police, has been awarded life term in connection with March 2023 murder of a woman, Amudha, with whom he had an illicit relationship.

The Mahila Court Judge, S. Gopinathan, also imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him.

According to prosecution, Jayakumar, was on medical leave between February 4, 2023 and March 3, 2023, when he committed the murder.

He had an illicit relationship with Amudha since 2009 after the woman had got separated from her husband. However, Jayakumar and Amudha often had quarrels following differences of opinion.

On March 2, 2023, Amudha was found dead in her house in Cumbum. Since she had injuries on her body, her daughter, M. Rudhra, lodged a complaint raising suspicion over her mother’s death. The police during investigation found that Jayakumar had come to the house and had a wordy quarrel with her. Following the quarrel, he assaulted the woman due to which she had died. Jayakumar was arrested.

Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare appreciated the Uthamapalayam Assistant Superintendent of Police Madhukumari and the Public Prosecutor M. Guruvaraj for the getting the accused conviction in the case.

