Theni district poll percentage stands at 72.60

Theni district poll percentage stood at 72.60. Bodinayakkanur polled 76.30 %, the highest among the four Assembly Constituencies in Theni district and Cumbum polled the lowest with 69.51 %.The district has four Assembly Constituencies including Andipatti (74.90) and Periakulam (69.94) respectively.

The men voters accounted for 72.56 %, women: 72.66 % and others 22.22 %., officials said.

In the presence of the Observers, poll agents/candidates, the EVMs, VVPATs and the ballot machines from all the 1561 polling stations including those from hillocks in Bodi and Andipatti segments reached the counting centre at Kammavar Engineering College at Koduvilarpatti since Tuesday late night after the polling came to close at 7 p.m.

The strong room was locked and sealed.

The Kammavar Engineering College would be under strict surveillance with a three-tier security layer, District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni said and added that surveillance cameras and round-the-clock security would be in place as per the Election Commission of India guidelines.

Case registered

The Bodi Taluk police have registered a case against 10 persons following a complaint from Pandian (40), driver of Theni MP O. P. Raveendranath.

On Tuesday, some miscreants had pelted stones against the MP's car. The AIADMK cadres had alleged that it was the handiwork of some AMMK men. The police have registered cases under IPC Sections 307 and among others.

Further investigation was on.