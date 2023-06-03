June 03, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - THENI

The Rajadhani police in Theni district have been receiving bouquets and congratulatory messages in social media for their commendable work.

Following a complaint from three tribal parents in Andipatti, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare directed the Andipatti DSP Ramalingam to investigate the case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the parents had permitted their children aged - 14, 15 and 16 years to travel to Madhya Pradesh and work in a sweet stall after an agent from Usilampatti in Madurai district offered the job.

For the last six months, the boys were in constant touch with their parents from Indore district, where they were working, but since 15 days there was no call from them.

Panicked, when one of the parents called the agent in Usilampatti, he apparently told them that the three boys had left the job and he was unaware of their whereabouts.

Rajadhani police Inspector Satya Prabha, Sub-Inspector of Police Mujibur Rahman and a team left for Madhya Pradesh about 10 days ago. Taking the assistance of the local police, the special team went to the premises where the trio were employed. After searching in many locations, they went to Sagar district, about 300 kms from Indore., where they spotted the trio working in a borewell rig service firm.

It seems the rig service operator belonged to Tamil Nadu and he had promised to bring the boys back home. However, the three boys were brought back safely by the police.

They would be produced before the authorities concerned and handed over to the parents.

As the news spread, villagers from Kadirvelpuram, where some 50 Paliyar community people live in the foothills of the western ghats, thanked the police for their commendable job.

(The names of the three boys and the complainant have been withheld)