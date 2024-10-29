Theni district has 11,24,313 voters in four Assembly constituencies

District Collector R.V. Shajeevana released the draft electoral rolls in the presence of political party representatives and Revenue Department and Election Wing officials at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, said the district which had four Assembly Constituencies — Andipatti, Periyakulam, Bodinayakkanur and Cumbum — had 11,24,313 voters comprising 5,49,826 men, 5,74,280 women and 207 others.

The voters list would be kept on display at all designated polling stations. The public could enrol their names from October 29 to November 28. Special camps would also be held from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on November 16, 17 and 23 and 24.

The public could fill in forms for inclusion, deletion or making changes in separate forms or register online. Apart from the website of the Election Commission of India, there were voter helpline App and website — voters.eci.gov.in — through which they could do the tasks.

Periyakulam Sub-Collector Rajat Beedan, PA to Collector (General) Muthu Mathavan and Uthamapalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Dakshayini were present.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon released the draft electoral rolls for the district that comprises Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram and Mudhukalathur Assembly constituencies.

There are 11,85,001 voters in the draft rolls — 5,88,247 men, 5,96,688 women and 66 others — as against 11,77,467 voters registered as on March 27. A total of 12,184 names were added and 4,650 names deleted from the voters list.

The Collector said Ramanathapuram had the highest number of voters (3,20,241) while Paramakudi had the lowest number of voters (2,54,1316).

He said the public could access www.elections.tn.gov.in or www.nvsp.in for online registration and for getting other details. He appealed to the public to utilise the opportunity and include the names of those who would complete 18 years of age by 1.1.2025.

Paramakudi Sub-Collector Abilasha Kaur, District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajulu, Sub-Collector (Training) Mohamed Irfan, RDO Raja Manoharan, PA to Collector (General) Prabhakar, Tahsildar Murugesan and political party representatives were present.

