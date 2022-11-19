Theni district gets copious rain, Collector wants farmers to complete KYC norms before Nov. 30 to get PM’s assistance

November 19, 2022 05:12 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - THENI

Against the normal annual average rainfall of 829.80 mm, the Theni district has so far received 1176.45 mm, which was 402.85 mm more, said District Collector K. V. Muralidharan at the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting.

Presiding over the meeting on Friday, Mr Muralidharan said that for November, against an average of 146.50 mm, they had already received 124.98 mm of rainfall. He hoped the farmers would utilise the water available for irrigation and reap benefits out of the situation. He said that all steps had been taken to stock urea, DAP, Potash and other fertilisers in the cooperative societies and other designated stores.

As for the disbursal of ₹6,000 assistance from the Union government to eligible farmers, he said that 16,401 farmers had not yet completed the KYC compliance. The district has a total of 44,654 farmers benefiting through the financial assistance and he appealed to the farmers to either complete the process with the respective banks or approach the nearby post offices/ e-seva centres.

When some of the farmers complained about the shortage of harvester machines and insisted that the Collector direct the Agricultural Engineering Department officials to provide at least one machine each in every union, the Collector assured to examine the modalities.

Some farmers said that betel leaves were being attacked by a type of pest and they urged the Horticulture department officials to immediately attend to it and help them save these plants.

The Direct Purchase Centre in Gudalur had no electricity and the farmers wanted the Collector to give directions to the authorities concerned. They also wanted tarpaulin covers to be provided to cover the produce as they were stocked in open places.

Farmers from Bodinayakkanur said that cattle menace was very high in the Bodi Government Hospital campus. The DD (Health) said that the campus would soon get a compound wall, security guard and also CCTV cameras. There was high demand for distribution of seeds for avocado fruit from farmers and the Collector assured to look into the grievance immediately.

District Forest Officer Samartha, DRO Subramanian, Deputy Director Anand of Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, Project Director (DRDA) Dhandapani and JD (Agriculture) Senthil Kumar participated.