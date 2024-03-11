GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Theni DCB police book three for cheating people of getting jobs in railways; over ₹ 1.11 crore paid by job seekers

March 11, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

District Crime Branch (DCB) police in Theni have registered a case of cheating among others against three persons, including a woman, on Monday.

Following a complaint from D. Sivabalan, 27, of Periakulam, Theni Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad directed the DCB police to register a case.

The complainant stated that he was lured by Poogeswaran, his wife Jayashri and M. Guhan Raja that they would get jobs in the Indian Railways.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Guhan Raja was related to the complainant.

It is said that the trio had claimed to have “contacts” in the Railway Recruitment Board and promised to get jobs for a “price” to gullible people since 2019.

Believing this, the complainant had given money by way of cash and also through bank transfers in different dates, months and years in the past.

It is said that the trio had given an “order” claiming to be an appointment order from the Indian Railways, which was later found to be fake.

Like Sivabalan, a few others too had fallen prey to the accused, a police officer said.

The police have registered cases under IPC Sections 417, 468, 471, 420 and 120 (b) and others against the three persons. While Guhan Raja lived in Jayam Nagar in Theni, the couple were living in Avadi in Chennai. They have not been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, an investigating officer said that at least five to seven people may have given money to the tune of over ₹1.11 crore to the three accused by way of cash and bank transfers. Further investigation is on.

