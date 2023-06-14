ADVERTISEMENT

Theni Collector walks the talk by donating blood

June 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector R.V. Shajeevana donating blood in the Government Hospital at Bodi in Theni district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana donated blood at Bodinayakkanur Government Hospital on Wednesday on the occasion of World Blood Donors’ Day.

While inaugurating the blood donation camp on the hospital premises, the Collector donated blood. “I just wanted to send the message loud and clear about the importance of blood donation in life-saving mission,” Ms. Shajeevana said.

The Collector said that she got the haemoglobin level in her blood checked before donating the blood. “Anyone who is healthy can donate blood which can help save many lives,” she said.

Stating that Theni district was recording one of the highest number of road accidents, she said the need for blood here is high.

The theme for Blood Donors’ Day was ‘Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often.’

All the donors, including the Collector, were given Certificate of Appreciation for donating blood. Joint Director of Medical Services Ramesh Babu, Deputy Director Anbuchezhiyan, Chief Medical Officer Ravindranath were present.

