Theni Collector stresses on people’s support to keep eco-system clean

Seeking support from the public - be it in urban or rural pockets, Theni District Collector R V Shajeevana said that there was an utmost urgency in keeping the environment clean and green on Thursday.

Speaking at the gram sabha meeting at Aranmanaipudur village panchayat marking the 78th Independence Day celebrations, she said that the Tamil Nadu government has been taking numerous steps to avoid plastics and other items, which spoilt the eco-system. This can be achieved 100%, only when people stepped in totally, she underlined and sought their support in achieving the goal.

Listing out the need for public participation in gram sabhas, she said that keeping the environ clean would prevent diseases like dengue and other viral attacks. It is simple. By not littering the public space, the cleanliness campaign would turn meaningful.

On the government schemes such as providing water to the dwellings (Jal Jeevan Mission) and among others, the Collector said that the public should involve in social and financial audit at the village panchayats. The administration was important from the panchayats and the general fund spent should be accountable.

The State government had launched e-sevai system through which many certificates and documents can be accessed. The online approval for residential plots and building plan approvals had been simplified and the public should know about the features.

I-Day celebrations

Earlier, Ms Shajeevana unfurled the national flag and took the salute. She also inspected a guard of honour, accompanied by Theni Superintendent of Police Shivaprasad. About 800 students from seven schools presented a cultural programme. The Collector gave away ₹1.38 crore worth welfare assistance to 37 beneficiaries and honoured 115 government staff and volunteers for their meritorious services during the last year.

DRO Jayabharathi, Project Director (DRDA) Abida Haniff, RDO Muthu Madhavan and others participated. A special feast (samabandhi) was organised at the renowned Gowmariamman Temple in Veerapandi in which the Collector, Theni Lok Sabha MP Thanga Tamil Selvan and others joined. They presented sarees to 109 women on the occasion.