Theni Collector pays tribute to teachers

Showering encomiums on award-winning teachers for touching the pinnacle of their service, Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan on Sunday said they acted as a beacon for their students.

Sharing knowledge was a great service rendered by teachers and, for students acquiring them, it was like coming out of darkness, he said after presenting ‘Best Teacher Awards - 2021’ on the occasion of Teacher’s Day at the Collector’s office here.

The Collector said the State government presented the awards on September 5 to mark former President S. Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. A teacher, he worked so hard that he rose up to the level of the President of the nation.

The teachers were next to Matha and Pitha (mother and father) and, only after Guru (teacher), it was Deivam (God). Their role was so big and important that it was a great honour accorded to them by the government on the day. Giving knowledge was important as it shaped every individual as they grew in life, Mr Muralidharan said.

Quoting Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, the Collector said knowledge shaped not only a person, but also reflected upon society. For generations, eaducated people could pass on the good deeds they learnt from their teachers and they would remain as long as mankind survived.

The ‘Best Teacher Award’ carried a citation and ₹10,000 prize money. A teacher, P. Johnson, presented ₹10,000 cheque to the Collector as his contribution towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (Covid-19 pandemic).

Chief Educational Officer S. Senthivel Murugan was among those who participated in the function.