Theni Collector issues notice of vacancies for nurses in Saudi Arabian government hospitals

A press release from the Collector said no private agents or middlemen were involved in these jobs; candidates may apply directly through the Overseas Manpower Corporation

July 01, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Theni District Collector R. V. Shajeevana has, in a statement issued on Saturday, said that qualified nurses may apply for jobs called for in Saudia Arabian government hospitals, through the Overseas Manpower Corporation.

Aspirants with at least two years of experience, possessing a UG degree in B.Sc. Nursing and below the age of 35 can apply directly. Based on the particulars furnished, the employers would process their applications. Priority will be given to seniority and academic qualifications. On selection, candidates shall remit ₹35,400 directly, as a service charge.

There are no middlemen or any private agents involved, and interested persons can call for clarifications, or access the website of the Overseas Manpower Corporation.

For details, they can visit www.omcmanpower.com or call at 9566239685, 6379179200, 044-22505886 or 22502267. Candidates may send in their resumes to overclmohsa2021@gmail.com, the press release stated.

