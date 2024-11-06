Theni collector inspects road repair works at Agamalai

Theni district Collector R.V. Shajeevana on Wednesday inspected the road repair works at Agamalai area near Bodinayackanur which were damaged during the recent rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agamalai panchayat comprises villages such as Kannakarai, Sokkanalai, Alangaram, Soozhthakadu, Maruthaiyanur, Kanamanji, Anna Nagar, Vaazhaimarathozhu, Vikramanthozhu, Ooradi, Oothakadu, Pechiyammansolai, Karumparai, Kuravan kuzhi, Subramaniyapuram, among other, with more 4,000 people residing in the areas.

As farming was their primary occupation, produces like mango, bananas, lemon, coffee, pepper, beans, avocado, potato, should be taken through the steep roads to reach the nearby markets at Periyakulam and other areas. But, as the recent heavy rains damaged many parts of the hill roads, transportation was stopped for more than three days.

Ms. Shajeevana instructed officials to complete the works at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.