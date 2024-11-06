 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Theni collector inspects road repair works at Agamalai

Published - November 06, 2024 09:37 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Theni district Collector R.V. Shajeevana on Wednesday inspected the road repair works at Agamalai area near Bodinayackanur which were damaged during the recent rains.  

Agamalai panchayat comprises villages such as Kannakarai, Sokkanalai, Alangaram, Soozhthakadu, Maruthaiyanur, Kanamanji, Anna Nagar, Vaazhaimarathozhu, Vikramanthozhu, Ooradi, Oothakadu, Pechiyammansolai, Karumparai, Kuravan kuzhi, Subramaniyapuram, among other, with more 4,000 people residing in the areas.  

As farming was their primary occupation, produces like mango, bananas, lemon, coffee, pepper, beans, avocado, potato, should be taken through the steep roads to reach the nearby markets at Periyakulam and other areas. But, as the recent heavy rains damaged many parts of the hill roads, transportation was stopped for more than three days.  

Ms. Shajeevana instructed officials to complete the works at the earliest.  

Published - November 06, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.