Theni collector inspects road repair works at Agamalai

Theni district Collector R.V. Shajeevana on Wednesday inspected the road repair works at Agamalai area near Bodinayackanur which were damaged during the recent rains.

Agamalai panchayat comprises villages such as Kannakarai, Sokkanalai, Alangaram, Soozhthakadu, Maruthaiyanur, Kanamanji, Anna Nagar, Vaazhaimarathozhu, Vikramanthozhu, Ooradi, Oothakadu, Pechiyammansolai, Karumparai, Kuravan kuzhi, Subramaniyapuram, among other, with more 4,000 people residing in the areas.

As farming was their primary occupation, produces like mango, bananas, lemon, coffee, pepper, beans, avocado, potato, should be taken through the steep roads to reach the nearby markets at Periyakulam and other areas. But, as the recent heavy rains damaged many parts of the hill roads, transportation was stopped for more than three days.

Ms. Shajeevana instructed officials to complete the works at the earliest.