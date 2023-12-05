Collector distributes ₹12 lakh-worth welfare assistance to differently abled persons

December 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Theni

Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana distributed welfare measures worth ₹12.08 lakh to differently abled people here on Tuesday, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Shajeevana said differently abled people should make use of the camps organised in the district to upload their details to get assistance and benefits from the government under different schemes.

They could give their details to volunteers who would visit their houses to upload the information on ‘RIGHTS’ application, which would serve as consolidated data for future requirements, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Identified differently abled people are being given various welfare measures through government and non-governmental organisations. They should come forward to participate in district-level sports events which would be helpful in identifying their unique talents,” she added.

Identifying talents could help the district administration promote and support them in participating in State and national-level competitions, she added.

“The differently abled people should also make use of the free coaching classes being conducted at the district employment office to clear competitive exams,” she added.

At the event, the Collector distributed battery-operated wheelchairs to 10 beneficiaries, motorised sewing machine to 11 differently abled persons, tricycles to two persons and wheelchairs to seven others.

Cumbum MLA N. Ramakrishnan and Andipatti MLA A. Maharajan were also present at the event.

In Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar, District Collector V.P. Jayaseelan distributed mechanised sewing machines to 50 differently abled persons on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.