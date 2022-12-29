HamberMenu
Theni-Bodi broad gauge stretch inspected

December 29, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, conducts a statutory inspection on newly-laid Theni - Bodinaickanur broad gauge line on Thursday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) Abhai Kumar Rai made the statutory inspection on Theni-Bodinaickanur broad gauge section on Thursday.

Mr. Rai began the inspection in a motor trolley from Theni towards Bodinaickanur. In the 15-km stretch with eight major bridges and 184 culverts, he inspected the block instrument set up at Theni railway station, bridges built across Vazhaiyaaru river and Kottakudi river and subways at Boothipuram and Vazhayaththupatti, curves, and a railway gate near Pudur.

The motor trolley inspection of the track, points, bridges were completed by afternoon.

Later, a speed trial run with three coaches was conducted from Bodinaickanur to Theni at a speed of 120 kmph. The special train crossed the 15-km distance in nine minutes, a railway statement said.

Southern Railway Construction wing Chief Administrative Officer V. K. Gupta; Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth; Chief Engineer Masthan Rao, Chief Engineer (Construction) Ilampooranan; Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer Baskar Rao; Chief Electrical Engineer Balaji; and Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) Suryamoorthi were among those who accompanied the CRS.

