Theni AWPS secures 4th rank

The Theni All Women Police Station has secured the 4th rank at the national level among best performing police stations in the country.

As per the list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the station is the only entrant from Tamil Nadu among 10 stations. The Inspector of Police attached to the AWPS Theni, P. K. T. Mangaiyar Thilagam, said that the station covers two sub-divisions, including Theni and Periyakulam and hence gets a lot of petitions, which are redressed and disposed immediately.

“We have a strength of 30 and all of us together make sure that no complaint go unattended. We never delay any petition and attend to it promptly. We also give counselling to affected women in rural areas and do awareness drives,” she said.

