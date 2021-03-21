Theni aims for 100% voting

THENI

21 March 2021 18:49 IST

Distributing pamphlets to the general public and farmers at Uzhavar Sandhai here, District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni on Sunday appealed to them to vote without fail on April 6.

Accompanied by officials from the district administration and the Agriculture Marketing Committee, the Collector went to each outlet at the sandhai and interacted with the people about the significance of exercising their vote.

The pamphlets, printed in Tamil, appealed to voters to cast their votes without fear. Accepting money to vote was a criminal offence and punishable under the law, he told them.

Acknowledging that they would cast their votes without fail, a few of the customers answered correctly when the officials asked the date of election. Some even had the polling station in their locality at their fingertips.

The district administration, which has targeted cent per cent polling, earlier conducted a number of campaigns involving various stakeholders.

For the womenfolk, a rangoli competition was held. Students participated in competitions in which they were asked to write about elections and their importance. Passengers were given stickers at bus stands

Police and non-government organisations too joined the initiative. Two days ago, the Collector pasted stickers on LPG refills that were ready for delivery to homes from the premises of agents.

The officials also went to some of the outlets in Pennicuick bus stand and other markets in the town, accompanied by Assistant Collector (Training) Thackeray Subam, Deputy Director (Agriculture Marketing) Palraj, PA (Agriculture) to Collector Vishnuram Mathew and others.