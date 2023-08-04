HamberMenu
Theni accords top priority to redress grievances of transgender community, says Collector

August 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The grievances of the transgender community in the district would be accorded top priority and redressed by the officials concerned swiftly, said Collector R. V. Shajeevana here on Friday.

She was speaking with the transgender people, who had visited the Collectorate to submit petitions to the Collector. “The government is keen to address the issues, which is the reason that officials hold an exclusive grievance meeting for the transgender persons,” she added.

During the meeting, some of the transgenders wanted free house plots, identity card, loans to start small businesses and one among them wanted to pursue her course and hence sought an education loan.

The Collector said that depending on the eligibility, the officials would swiftly look into the petitions and solve them within a time frame. She also assured that transgenders would be given jobs in the one stop centre run in the district.

The transgenders thanked the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for including them in the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, which is to be distributed from September 15, a press release said.

