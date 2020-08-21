Theft in Madurai temple, three held

Puja articles and figurines stolen from a temple at Pechiamman Padithurai here on Monday were recovered with the arrest of a gang of three - Jeyaraman, Mohammed Mustafa and Sebastian.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shivaprasad told reporters here on Friday that the Thilagar Thidal police cracked the case with the help of CCTV footage. Since the police had arrested Jeyaraman in a similar crime in the past, it made the identification easier.

Mr. Shivaprasad said representatives of Hindu organisations had promised to cooperate with the police in implementing the government directives on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebration. “Vigil is mounted to prevent installation of idols in public places and taking them in procession,” he said. All idols kept in houses will have to be immersed in nearby wells, tanks and river on Saturday, he said.