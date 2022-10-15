Theft at former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s farm house

The Hindu Bureau PERIYAKULAM 
October 15, 2022 17:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons escaped with a colour television set from the farm house of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Saturday

Following a complaint, Thenkarai police have registered a case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the farm house was guarded by a local person. At the time of crime, there were no one staying inside.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was said that the robbers had gained entry through the rear side of the farm house and had gained entry into the room by breaking the lock.

A television set in the room was missing and it was suspected that the robbers may have taken it away.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Periyakulam DSP Geetha visited the scene of crime. Fingerprint experts have taken some vital print. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app