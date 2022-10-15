Madurai

Theft at former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s farm house

Unidentified persons escaped with a colour television set from the farm house of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Saturday

Following a complaint, Thenkarai police have registered a case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the farm house was guarded by a local person. At the time of crime, there were no one staying inside.

It was said that the robbers had gained entry through the rear side of the farm house and had gained entry into the room by breaking the lock.

A television set in the room was missing and it was suspected that the robbers may have taken it away.

Periyakulam DSP Geetha visited the scene of crime. Fingerprint experts have taken some vital print. Further investigation is on.


