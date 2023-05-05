HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thee killed, one injured in lorry-car collision near Dindigul

Police said the driver of the goods carrier lorry lost control of his vehicle and collided with a car near Kanavaimedu on the Batlagundu Bypass Road; the injured person has been hospitalised; police have arrested the lorry driver

May 05, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of a car involved in a collision with a goods carrier near Kanavaimedu on the Batlagundu Bypass Road early on Friday, May 5, 2023

The mangled remains of a car involved in a collision with a goods carrier near Kanavaimedu on the Batlagundu Bypass Road early on Friday, May 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons, including a woman, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a goods carrier lorry, under the Batlagundu police station limits in Dindigul district, in the wee hours, on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as N. Veeramani (52), A. Rafiq (50) and S. Samira Banu (41). All three were from Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district.

A preliminary investigations revealed that Veeramani and his four friends were on their way to Munnar. G. Kunjumon (49) of Kerala, who was at the wheel of the goods carrier vehicle, lost control and collided with the car around 2.15 a.m. near Kanavaimedu on the Batlagundu Bypass Road.

In the collision, Samira Banu died on the spot while Veeramani and Rafiq died on the way to the hospital. The bodies were taken to Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Another passenger M. Sekar (45) sustained head injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver has been arrested and a case has been registered. Further investigations are underway, police said.

Related Topics

Dindigul / road accident / road safety / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.