Thee killed, one injured in lorry-car collision near Dindigul

May 05, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Three persons, including a woman, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a goods carrier lorry, under the Batlagundu police station limits in Dindigul district, in the wee hours, on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as N. Veeramani (52), A. Rafiq (50) and S. Samira Banu (41). All three were from Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district.

A preliminary investigations revealed that Veeramani and his four friends were on their way to Munnar. G. Kunjumon (49) of Kerala, who was at the wheel of the goods carrier vehicle, lost control and collided with the car around 2.15 a.m. near Kanavaimedu on the Batlagundu Bypass Road.

In the collision, Samira Banu died on the spot while Veeramani and Rafiq died on the way to the hospital. The bodies were taken to Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Another passenger M. Sekar (45) sustained head injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver has been arrested and a case has been registered. Further investigations are underway, police said.