The water level in Periyar dam on Feb. 27

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 115.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow and a discharge of 100 cusecs each. In Vaigai dam, the level was 49.08 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,788 mcft.
There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.
