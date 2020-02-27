The water level in Periyar dam on Feb. 27

27 February 2020 17:52 IST

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 115.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow and a discharge of 100 cusecs each. In Vaigai dam, the level was 49.08 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,788 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

