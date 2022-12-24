The TVS School celebrates its golden jubilee

December 24, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The golden jubilee of The TVS School here, titled ‘Swarnotsav,’ was celebrated in a grand manner on Friday.

The golden jubilee torch was lit by its director R. Srinivasan at the TVS Head Office and the rally went via Periyar bus stand, Madura College and culminated at The TVS School.

The torch was received by the correspondent of the school, S. Venkatnarayanan and the flag for the occasion was hoisted by the school’s assistant director and Principal Mythili Sundararajan and M. Aruna Kumari respectively.

Chief guest, N. Venkatesh Prajna, chief, Department of Cornea, Aravind Eye Hospital graced the occasion and received the souvenir released as part of the event by the guest of honour R. Dinesh, executive vice chairman, TVS supply chain solution.

In his address, Dr Prajna attributed his fluency in Tamil, which is not his mother tongue, to the Tamil teachers who taught him and said that he deemed it to an honour to return to his school as an alumni.

President of Lakshmi Vidya Sangham Shobana Ramachandran and others were present.