The lure of the costliest biriyani

City’s top hotels are compelled to think of new revenue routes

With the coronavirus playing truant, the pandemic hasn’t panned out well for the hospitality industry. The top hotels in the city have adopted measures to stay afloat in the last 15 months. From stepping into the healthcare space and tying up with hospitals to home delivery services and chefs taking online classes, the hoteliers have innovated to survive the tough times.

Now with the decline in COVID-19 cases and negligible lockdown curbs, the hoteliers are wooing customers with offers that can take you by surprise. For instance, Courtyard by Marriott is offering the lockdown-fatigued city folks the costliest biriyani at ₹4,999!

“The announcement may raise a brow but the biriyani staycation package is hugely attractive,” said Naveen Kumar S, Assistant Food and Beverages Manager. It allows the guest to check-in for night stay (double occupancy allows two adults and two kids below 12 years), have unlimited serving of veg/non-veg biriyani for any one meal and breakfast buffet. The cost is exclusive of taxes. Enquiries have already poured in and the hotel is waiting to welcome guests from within the city and neighbouring districts given the ease in movement norms.

Now that people have got a window period after the second wave, many are looking out for a break. To capitalise, Hotel Fortune Pandiyan has announced Uril Ulhasam (Madurai staycation) at its 57-room property with ITC's ‘staysafe@Fortune’ protocols in place. General Manager S. Rajan said the regular tariff has been tweaked to make it attractive and affordable. So, their all inclusive per night price of ₹3,555 (for single occupancy) and ₹4,555 (family) includes all three meals free and further discounts on laundry and mini bar.

Anu Abraham, general manager at Heritage Hotel said hill stations and beach towns are quick to recover because their open spaces draw tourists. While city hotels may have a different formula, the 33 pool villas at Heritage is generating interest due to the promise of low transmission rate of infection. The widespread green campus and the exclusivity of the well-ventilated rooms and indoor pool makes the property a popular choice.

At The Gateway Pasumalai, following the Taj groups's stringent protocols, all banquet functions were closed. With fewer people travelling, the occupancy rates were down. With Meenakshi Sunddareswarar Temple opened for public darshan from this week, the staff is looking forward to receive tourists and pilgrims.