The last of the total lockdowns

All commercial establishments remained closed in Madurai on the last complete lockdown Sunday of August.
A police personnel said though this Sunday was an auspicious day, only a few vehicles plied on the arterial roads. S. Ramachandran, president of a flower merchant’s association in the market at Mattuthavani, said due to closure of the market, the farmers missed an opportunity to earn handsomely ahead of Onam festival when flower prices used to soar.
According to the State government’s relaxation norms released on Sunday evening, there would be no complete lockdown across the State on Sundays from September.
City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said the complete lockdowns helped in aggressive surveillance and testing. “With the relaxation of norms, it is important that people strictly follow all safety precautions. We have also decided to do more testing and go for strict containment of those who test positive for COVID-19,” he said.
