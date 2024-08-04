The Kappalur toll plaza has long been a serious bone of contention

In 2012, when residents of Tirumangalam came together to voice their protest against the temporary toll plaza at Kappalur, it was a sure sign that it would soon become a long-standing protest. And it sure seems to be an unending one with residents of Madurai on one side and a government institution on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started in 2012 when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposed to set up a toll plaza at Kappalur on National Highway – 7 in Tamil Nadu, a stretch that goes from Madurai to Kanniyakumari through Tirunelveli and Panagudi.

The people of Tirumangalam protested the collection of toll fare from them as they were not using the NHAI road to travel from Tirumangalam to Madurai and they contended that they were using only the service road, and it was not possible for them to pay toll on daily basis for a short distance. They also charged that collecting toll amount from them was unfair as no alternative roads have been provided for the road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the subsequent protests that flared up, the then Madurai district Collector Anshul Mishra on October 15, 2012, convened a peace committee meeting in the presence of protesters, elected representatives, district revenue officials, NHAI and police officials, said, Hameed Raja of the Kappalur toll gate opposing organisation.

The observation of Mr. Mishra made during the meeting: “As per Section 8(1) of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rules and Collection) Rules 2008, the location of toll plaza shall be 10 kms away from the Municipal limits.”

He further noted that, “As per the rules, the Kappalur toll plaza is located 1.5kms from the municipal boundary as certified by the Municipal Commissioner, Tirumangalam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that, section 8(1) also stated in third para that “Where a section of the National Highways, bypass or tunnel, as the case may be, is constructed within five kilometres from such limits, primarily for use of the residents of such municipal or town area, the toll plaza may be established within the municipal or town area limits or within a distance of five kilometres from such limits.”

Referring to the NH fee determination rules, Mr. Mishra had observed that, though as per the rules, the location of toll plaza at 1.5kms away from municipal boundary was applicable, as the rules had stated, it could not be said that facility created by NHAI was primarily used by the people living in municipal areas. Hence, he had asked NHAI officials to re-examine under what interpretation the rules were invoked to locate the toll plaza at Kappalur.

“Keeping the technical observations as prima facie evidence, Mr. Mishra concluded that the location of toll plaza was disputable,” said Mr. Raja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following that, a decision was made not to collect toll fee from the people residing in Tirumangalam Assembly constituency including Kallikudi and T. Kallupatti areas, he added.

As NHAI and the contract company overruled the decision taken in the peace committee meeting by charging people from outside Tirumangalam and commercial vehicles from Tirumangalam itself, some of the residents moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for relief.

The HC Bench in 2014 directed the NHAI to shift the Kappalur Toll Plaza from its current location to a place near the intersection where NH 7 and NH 208 bifurcates, so that there was no violation of any provisions of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rules and Collection) Rules 2008. It ordered NHAI to decide within four weeks and until then it asked not to collect tolls from vehicles proceeding to NH 208.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHAI appealed against the order of HC Bench in Supreme Court. The SC in 2015 held the HC’s order to shift the toll plaza was unjustifiable and set aside the order.

Following the order, due to NHAI’s decision to collect toll fee, people protested again. To bring the law and order back to normalcy, L. Subramanian, the district Collector in 2015, constituted a similar peace committee meeting.

“In view of the upcoming AIIMS hospital at Thoppur, Kappalur industrial estate, a lot of people have to use the road on which the toll plaza is located. Above all, the toll plaza is in violation of rules and distance between two tolls should be at least 60kms,” the committee discussed.

Normalcy was again restored following the meeting. When the concept of FASTag was introduced in 2017, the problem came to the fore again.

“As manual charging system exempted residents from paying, the introduction of FASTag started including all vehicles irrespective of the location. This led to a new demand from the residents, who wanted two lanes at the toll plaza to be dedicated for the locals with no FASTag detection device collect charges,” said S.M. Dhanam Bhalaji.

Though the demand of residents was heeded by NHAI, they stopped considering the vehicles from areas like T.Kallupatti and Kallikudi for exemption, he added.

“At last, NHAI mandated that vehicles only from the 23 wards of Tirumangalam municipality would be allowed to pass the toll plaza for free. As this was considered a dilution of the earlier decision of the meetings, they started keeping logs of the vehicles which passed through the toll and sent a legal notice threatening the users to pay the amount,” Mr. Bhalaji, a resident noted.

When the residents were fighting to exempt them from the toll charges, consolidated amount in the legal notice of the concerned contract company for some vehicle users even crossed lakhs, he noted.

Meanwhile, the Union Government passed an instruction to submit reports of all toll plazas under confusions in terms of technical faults and opposition from public, but Kappalur toll plaza was not included in the report as NHAI showcased the Supreme Court’s ruling in their defence, he added.

When a delegate of the Kappalur toll gate opposition organisation met Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, he had assured that the plaza would be moved.

Mr. Bhalaji said, when they have a place at Melakottai to comfortably shift the toll plaza, which was also suggested by many officials, the delay in taking a decision only shows the Union government’s scepticism.

A NHAI official in Madurai, said, though the toll plaza was against what people wanted, the procedure to change the toll plaza would demand a long process.

Former Minister and Tirumangalam MLA R. B. Udayakumar, who was arrested by the police in a recent protest against the toll plaza, said, “People and the elected representatives are aware of the long procedure for shifting the toll, there should be a written statement given by the NHAI authorities on who all they can exempt from paying the toll charges.”

The prevailing confusion for charging the vehicles despite constituting several meetings by the district administration was due to the absence of a written statement or order mandating the rules of exemption, he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.