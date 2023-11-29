The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest comes to Virudhunagar

November 29, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu’s flagship event ‘Our State Our Taste’ has come back to Tamil Nadu in a hunt for the next MasterChef.

Gold Winner presents The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 that moves into the 12th week in Virudhunagar. The event will be held in Unjha V. Dhanasamy - Parimala Devi Marriage Hall on Aruppukottai Road on December 2.

Talented home chefs from all corners of Virudhunagar are invited to showcase their skills in the culinary extravaganza. A panel of judges headed by celebrity Chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) will select the best cook from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale in Chennai on December 16. Participants must bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Winners will receive exciting gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

The prizes for the winners are enticing, with the first-place winner receiving a grand prize of ₹1 lakh. The second and third place winners will also be rewarded handsomely with cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from - Gold Winner and Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. Sugar partner is Parry’s, vermicelli partner is Bambino, comfort partner is Coir On Mattresses, realty partner is GSquare, hotel management partner is SRM Institute of Hotel Management, banking partner is DBS Bank India, Masala Partner is Thillais and Knowledge partner is Chef Damu.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or Scan the QR code.